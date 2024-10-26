Qatari Tech Startup 'Pass' Secures Over QR10 Million To Drive Expansion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pass, a pioneering startup based in Qatar, has successfully raised over QR10 million in its latest pre-Series A funding round. This major achievement underscores the company's growing influence in revolutionizing logistics and delivering fast, reliable services that enhance daily life.

Led by CEO and Founder Bashar Jaber, Pass continues to innovate with the goal of improving quality of life through advanced technological solutions. The newly raised capital will Pass's expansion, particularly into Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and support the development of new products to solidify its position in the market.

“We are excited by the strong support from our investors, which reflects their confidence in our vision to create a comprehensive regional logistics technology ecosystem,” said Bashar Jaber, CEO of Pass.“This funding moves us closer to our mission of making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

Pass remains committed to innovation and social impact, continuing to elevate delivery service standards across the region through new initiatives and cutting-edge technology.

Founded in Qatar, Pass is a technology company driven by a mission to improve lives through innovative solutions. With a focus on sustainability and excellence, Pass is rapidly gaining a reputation for success on the global stage.



