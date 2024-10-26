Three Dead As Light Aircraft Collide In Australia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: Two light aircraft collided near Australia's largest city, Sydney, killing three Saturday, local said.

Emergency services received reports just before midday that two had collided near the town of Oakdale, about an hour's drive southwest of Sydney.

"Two crime scenes have been established and three men have been located deceased," New South Wales Police said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, but police cordoned off areas of dense bushland and said they would provide details later Saturday.