Three Dead As Light Aircraft Collide In Australia
Date
10/26/2024 2:27:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Sydney: Two light aircraft collided near Australia's largest city, Sydney, killing three Saturday, local Police said.
Emergency services received reports just before midday that two planes had collided near the town of Oakdale, about an hour's drive southwest of Sydney.
"Two crime scenes have been established and three men have been located deceased," New South Wales Police said.
The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, but police cordoned off areas of dense bushland and said they would provide details later Saturday.
