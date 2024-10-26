Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Mizuho Bank Group
Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met CEO of Mizuho bank Group of Japan, Masahiro Kihara on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, taking place in Washington, DC, from October 21 to 26.
During the meeting, they discussed a host of topics of common interest, primarily in the economic and financial fields. They also explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation.
