Kuwait Min. Of Defense Visits Sites Of The Air Force

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime and Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defense Fahad Al-Yusuf visited on Friday military sites of the Air Force Defense, to examine technical readiness of the air defense systems.

The of Defense stated in a press statement that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah received a comprehensive briefing on the tasks and duties of the Air Defense Force, highlighting the level of readiness and the training programs provided to enhance the capabilities of the defense systems.

He was received upon arrival by the Commander of the Air Defense Force Major General Khaled Al-Shuraian and a number of the Air Force officers.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah praised the pivotal role of the Air Defense Force in safeguarding the country's airspace, underscoring its importance as a key pillar of Kuwait's defense system. He emphasized the need to maintain the highest levels of vigilance to ensure the country's security and safety.

At the end of the visit, he expressed his pride in the efforts with the high efficiency and dedication he witnessed in work, and stressed that His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pays great attention to providing all capabilities that ensure the excellence and permanent readiness of the armed forces may His Almighty Allah protect him and his faithful Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)

