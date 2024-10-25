Chennai School Gas Leak: 30 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak 3 Children Critical

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An incident of suspected leak created a sudden panic situation among the students in a Chennai based school in Thiruvottiyur area, reported PTI on Friday.

Following the incident , students have been evacuated from the premises of the school and 30 girls were hospitalised at Stanley Medical College Hospital, out of which 3 are in critical condition.

| Over 25 hospitalised after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

"Some of us had to rush out of the classroom to get fresh air. Even our teachers had experienced difficulty in breathing. A few students even fainted and our teachers revived them," a student later said.

According to news agency PTI, few of the students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms, however, none developed serious symptoms.

The mother of a student said, as quoted by ANI,“Two days ago my daughter complained of difficulty in breathing and vomiting. She complained of the same yesterday too. Today she vomited and felt dizzy. But some teachers said not to behave like a sick person. The school did not tell us. Then our daughter was admitted to a government hospital. Then we took her to a private hospital. She has been kept under observation... So far the school administration has not told us anything.”

| Gujarat: Chemical factory toxic gas leak in Bharuch district; 28 hospitalised

Soon after the incident, fire department officials were called and they quickly conducted rescue operations at the scene.

According to the initial probe, the students' discomfort may have been caused by a chemical leak from the private school's laboratory. A few reports state that the fumes from a nearby chemical factory may have created unease in breathing among the students. The authorities are probing the source of the gas leak in the meantime.

| Bihar: Ammonia gas leak kills one and thirty injured in Hajipur

NDRF commander AK Chauhan said, as quoted by ANI, "As of now, I cannot tell the exact cause. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause. Our team came and assessed the situation, everything is normal, we did not smell any gas..."

With agency inputs.