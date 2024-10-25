US Elections 2024 From Beyonce & Eminem To Kanye West, A Look At Celebrities Endorsing Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: Opponents Kamala Harris and Donald have one thing in common when it comes to the US presidential race - celebrity-studded campaigns.

Be it Beyonce, Billie Eilish, or The Undertaker Mark Calaway, the biggest names in have openly expressed their support for either of the presidential candidates, hoping their backing can move the needle on November 5. Mint brings you a look.

Beyonce, Bilie Eilish, on Harris' side

American Beyoncé, whose iconic hit "Freedom" has been the tune for Kamala Harris 's election campaign, will join the Democratic candidate at a Houston rally on Friday, reported several US media outlets.

Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to post a photo of her posing with a 'Harris Walz' poster, as she enumerated 31 reasons why Kamala Harris has her vote. She also included a nod to her“And Just Like That” character Carrie Bradshaw, saying a vote for Harris is what“a certain childless cat lady I play on TV” would want.

Nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish told fans to vote for Kamala Harris 'like your life depends on it, because it does,' reported USA Today.

Taking to his classic rap 'Lose Yourself', Grammy-winning rapper Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Harris rally in Detroit on Tuesday, October 22. The video of Obama vibing to the rap went viral on social media, garnering millions of views.

Earlier, billionaire pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram post minutes after the US Presidential Debate ended on September 12. Several other musicians, including Usher, John Legend, Cardi B, and Kesha joined Swift in her support for Harris.

Musicians Amber Rose, billionaires Wynn, Musk back Donald Trump

Contrary to Kamala Harris's bandwagon of celebrities, Donald Trump's long list of supporters consists of billionaires and many musicians.