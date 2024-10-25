Power Platform Training Surges Ahead Of AI Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONLC has been a trusted name in IT and professional education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide

Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agent, and Dataverse

ONLC Entry-Level Courses Pave Way for AI Transformation

- Andy WilliamsonWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations prepare for Microsoft's AI integration in 2025, demand for foundational Power Platform skills has reached record levels. Business users are increasingly recognizing these tools as essential stepping stones toward future AI capabilities, driving record enrollment in entry-level training programs."We're seeing a fundamental shift in how organizations approach Power Platform training," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. "Business leaders understand that building a strong foundation in these tools today is crucial for leveraging AI capabilities tomorrow. The surge in entry-level enrollment reflects this forward-thinking strategy."The curriculum spans three key areas of the Microsoft Power Platform, with courses specifically designed for non-technical users:Digital Forms and Automated WorkflowsThe Microsoft Forms with Power Automate course provides a one-day intensive introduction to creating digital forms and automating data collection processes. At $295, this course offers an affordable entry point for organizations looking to streamline their data gathering workflows.No-Code Business Apps and Process AutomationONLC's Power Apps and Power Automate courses focus on practical business applications. The two-day Introduction courses ($795 each) teach end users how to create basic apps and automate routine tasks. The advanced "Building Business Solutions" course ($995) combines both technologies to deliver comprehensive business process improvements.Interactive Data Visualization and ReportingThe Power BI Introduction for Excel Users course ($795) bridges the gap between spreadsheet expertise and modern data visualization. The Intermediate course ($995) builds upon this foundation, enabling users to create more sophisticated business intelligence solutions."The path to AI adoption starts with mastering these foundational tools," Williamson added. "Organizations that invest in Power Platform training now will be better positioned to leverage Microsoft's AI enhancements in 2025 and beyond."To meet growing demand, classes are offered multiple times per month, both online and at ONLC's network of training centers across the United States. The flexible scheduling allows organizations to quickly upskill their workforce as their business needs evolve. In addition to public classes, ONLC provides custom private training solutions tailored to your team or department's specific needs.Free Course: What's New in Power PlatformAs part of ONLC's free Copilot adoption series, upcoming AI features in the Power Platform will be showcased in the "What's New in Power Platform" class. This complimentary session helps organizations stay ahead of the rapidly evolving AI landscape in Microsoft's business tools.For more information about ONLC's Power Platform courses or to register, visit or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across the United States. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

