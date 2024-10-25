CTEK Charging: The Power Behind A Successful Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tips for a Successful SEMA Show

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMA Show is one of the most anticipated automotive events of the year, where the world's top builders, manufacturers, and enthusiasts come together to showcase the latest innovations in the industry. With hundreds of cars on display for days, one crucial but often overlooked element is effective battery management. A dead battery or unreliable power can bring even the most stunning vehicle to a halt.

SEMA is an opportunity to present your vehicle at its best, and with so much riding on a successful presentation, proper battery management is essential.

CTEK 's range of smart chargers and monitoring tools provide a reliable solution for exhibitors, ensuring vehicles are charged, protected, and ready to showcase.

Whether it's for high-performance cars, classic restorations, or cutting-edge electric vehicles, keeping vehicles in optimal condition is key to success. CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging technology, has emerged as an essential partner for ensuring vehicles remain charged and ready throughout the show.

At this year's event, several prominent auto specialists have chosen CTEK to guarantee their vehicles perform at their best. Kevin McDonnell, Director of Operations at Boden Autohaus, highlighted the critical role CTEK plays in maintaining their vehicles: "We want to make sure everything is kept in tip-top shape. So that's why we've chosen CTEK."

CTEK's range of chargers ensures that vehicles are not only fully powered but also protected from any potential damage caused by improper charging. The brand's state-of-the-art technology extends battery life and optimizes performance, making it the go-to choice for top-tier auto professionals.

Rob Lindsey, owner of RJ Fab, shared his appreciation for CTEK's reliability: "Thanks CTEK Charging for keeping us charged up!"

CTEK , the global leader in battery charging solutions, is sharing essential tips to ensure your vehicle stays powered up and ready to impress throughout the show like the pros.

Charge Before Arrival

It's crucial to start the SEMA show with a fully charged battery. Before transporting your vehicle to the event, make sure it's fully charged using a reliable charger. CTEK's smart chargers, like the CT5 TIME TO GO or the MXS 5.0, provide safe, efficient charging and ensure your battery is in prime condition before the event begins.

Maintain Charge During

the Show

With vehicles often sitting idle during shows, the risk of battery drain is high. To avoid embarrassment and ensure your car is ready at all times, use a maintenance charger like the CTEK MXS 5.0 during the event. These smart chargers are designed to deliver a steady charge without overloading or damaging your battery, keeping it at optimal levels throughout the show.

Monitor Battery Health

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of SEMA, but battery health should remain a priority. CTEKs PRO25S or MXS 5.0 also allow you to monitor your vehicle's battery status in real-time. This way, you can detect potential issues early and avoid any last-minute hiccups.

Avoid Quick-Fix Charging Solutions

While it might be tempting to rely on quick charging solutions, these can do more harm than good. Always use smart chargers that automatically adjust to the needs of your battery, ensuring a safe and gradual charge. CTEK's technology is specifically designed to extend battery life and prevent overcharging, ensuring your vehicle is always ready to perform.

Protect Against Power Interruptions

Unexpected power loss can be a major issue during large events like SEMA. To safeguard your vehicle, use a CTEK PRO25S to ensure your battery receives continuous power even during high-demand situations. This is especially important if your vehicle relies on complex electronics or if you're frequently showcasing features that consume energy.

From high-demand environments like auto shows to everyday garage use, CTEK is committed to providing industry-leading charging solutions that ensure your vehicle's battery health is maintained to the highest standard. With the confidence that their cars will stay powered and protected, professionals like McDonnell and Lindsey can focus on what matters most: delivering an unforgettable experience to show attendees.

For more information about CTEK's participation in the SEMA Show 2024, please visit

.

About CTEK

. Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK

