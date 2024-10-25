SCS Global Services Garners Recognition As One Of SF Bay Area's Fastest Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., October 25, 2024 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services (SCS), currently celebrating its 40th year as a third-party certification and standards development sustainability pioneer, was honored Thursday as one of the fastest growing private companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. The awards were presented by the San Francisco Business Times at its annual Fast 100 celebration.

“From the smallest seeds, big ideas can grow,” said Linda Brown, SCS Senior Vice President and Co-Founder, who accepted the award on the company's behalf.“When we launched SCS in 1984, ESG was not a central concern of business board rooms. As that has changed, so too has our growth trajectory. Today we offer professional services across six continents to help companies, NGOs, and government agencies in their efforts to address complex climate, environmental, and social challenges through well over 130 nationally and internationally recognized programs.”

From the beginning, the late founder and CEO Dr. Stanley Rhodes, who passed away late last year, was a no-nonsense champion of responsible environmental and social practices. He committed the company to tackle difficult-to-solve challenges, such as reducing pesticide residues and pathogens in food, improving management of natural resources, reinforcing sustainable supply chains, reducing pollution from manufacturing, taking responsibility for the full life-cycle of industrial systems, and mitigating climate impacts.

“Our company has always been committed to solving problems and helping stakeholders find a path toward improvements that benefit society and the bottom line,” said Matthew Rudolf, company CEO.

He attributed the company's growth of recent years, including through the Covid pandemic, to this“can-do” attitude, matched by innovative initiatives aimed at raising the bar of performance, not settling simply for the status quo.

“Some of our recent innovations include a new water stewardship and resiliency standard and certification program, targeted advisory services to support companies managing their response to new EU regulations, continued advances in sustainable agriculture, and a comprehensive sustainability rating system for diamond jewelry,” Rudolf said.“Just last month, based on more than a decade of work, we launched the Global Heat Reduction (GHR) Initiative . It focuses on helping corporations, government agencies, and other stakeholders identify the most effective mitigation strategies for reducing trapped heat in the atmosphere to address the climate crisis.”

The climate impacts of super pollutants, like methane and black carbon, will be the subject of a GHR-hosted panel October 29 in San Jose at this year's Verge 2024 climate tech conference, put on by the Trellis Group (formerly GreenBiz). In addition to Kiff Gallagher, GHR Executive Director, the panel will feature:



Mark Z. Jacobson, Stanford University climate scientist and senior fellow of the Woods Institute for the Environment and the Precourt Institute for Energy;

Phillip Duffy, Spark Climate Solutions chief scientist, who served under two administrations in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, led the Woodwell Climate Research Center, and worked as a Senior Scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; and Ning Jeng, Co-Founder of Recoolit, a climate tech startup focused on reducing refrigerant emissions through lifecycle management practices.

The San Francisco Business Times' awards were made to privately held companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies,” said Pete Casillas, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times.“SCS Global Services, along with all of the companies on the list, deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy.

