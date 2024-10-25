(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The CathWorks FFRangio® System to Be Featured in Multiple Scientific Presentations

Including the First Ever Prospective RCT Comparing an Angio-based Physiology Tool Versus FFR in Japan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, a global leader in digital innovations, announced today the schedule of key events for the company during the upcoming Cardiovascular Research Foundation's annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) taking place October 27 to 30 at the Walter

E. Washington Center in Washington, DC.

CathWorks announces key events for TCT 2024

Continue Reading

The CathWorks FFRangio®

System will be featured in scientific presentations, an educational symposium, and will be available for hands-on demonstrations and peer-to-peer education during Meet the Expert sessions hosted by leading physicians. For the first time ever, the CathWorks booth will include its own media studio where key opinion leaders will be invited to share their candid thoughts on various hot topics in the physiology and cardiovascular space.

Scientific Presentations

On Sunday, Professor Hitoshi Matsuo from Gifu Heart Center in Gifu, Japan will present data from the PROVISION1 study, the first ever Japanese prospective randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing clinical outcomes of an angio-based physiology technology versus wire-based FFR.

Professor Hitoshi Matsuo stated, "This study can play a pivotal role in how patients with coronary artery disease are diagnosed and treated going forward. If this study demonstrates that the clinical evaluation with FFRangio yields the same treatment decisions as those based on traditional invasive FFR and that there is no significant difference in prognoses, FFRangio, the wire-free, easier and less costly assessment tool can be routinely utilized intraprocedurally for patients with intermediate lesions, and effectively replace wire-based FFR."



On Tuesday, Dr. Kazuhiro Dan from Ichinomiyanishi Hospital in Ichinomiya, Japan will present an update on the Comparison Between Angiogram-Based Physiological Assessment System and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging Measurements.

On Wednesday, Professor Guy Witberg from Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel will share two-year data of over 1,500 patients from the FFRangio global registry during his Real World Outcomes of FFRangio Guided Treatment for Coronary Artery Disease in Acute vs. Chronic Coronary Syndromes presentation.

Educational Symposium

The Monday lunchtime symposium entitled

CathWorks FFRangio: Coronary Physiology Redefined, will be chaired by Dr. Allen Jeremias from St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. The world-renowned faculty will include Dr. William F. Fearon (Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA), Dr. Ajay J. Kirtane (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY) and Professor Hitoshi Matsuo (Gifu Heart Center, Gifu, Japan). The expert physician panel will share the continually evolving artificial intelligence behind the FFRangio System aimed at simplifying the user experience, highlights from the PROVISION study and the pivotal role the FFRangio technology plays in physiology-guided PCI.

"We are extremely pleased to see the FFRangio System featured prominently during TCT, highlighting its rapidly growing adoption and seamless integration in catheterization labs around the globe. We look forward to continuing to partner with the interventional cardiology community to make FFRangio the standard of care," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

To learn more about different CathWorks activities at TCT 2024 and reserve your spot at the lunchtime symposium, visit TCT 2024 - CathWorks FFRangio System or the CathWorks booth #1819 during the conference.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio®

System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit



and follow

@CathWorks

on

X

and

LinkedIn .



Prospective Randomized trial of clinical Outcomes of angiography-based fractional flow reserve guidance Versus wIre-baSed fractIOnal flow reserve guidance (PROVISION) study is an investigation of the Utility of Coronary Angiography (FFRangio) in Comparison to Coronary Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in the Determination of Treatment Planning and the Clinical Prognosis in Patients with Chronic Phase Coronary Artery Disease

Investors:

Mike

Feher

[email protected]

Media:

Sarita Monico

[email protected]

SOURCE CathWorks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED