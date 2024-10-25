Global X Etfs Named 2024'S Most Innovative ETF Issuer, Best Thematic ETF Issuer In ETF Express US Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has been named a winner in the following three categories in the 2024 ETF Express US Awards program:



Most Innovative ETF Issuer



Best Thematic ETF Issuer ($10bn+)

Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($10bn-$50bn)

ETF Express's annual program recognizes excellence in the financial services industry and celebrates the most impressive service providers and issuers that support innovation in ETFs. Winners are voted on and selected by peers.

"These recognitions are a testament to what Global X does best-bringing innovative, Beyond Ordinary exchange-traded products to investors," said Ryan O'Connor, CEO at Global X ETFs. "From our disruptive thematic ETF offerings to our suite of international access funds, Global X is committed to continuing to innovate on behalf of our clients, and we're delighted to see these efforts celebrated by these prestigious award wins."

In 2024 Global X launched eight new ETFs touching on both seasoned and new verticals, highlighting Global X's ability to perform as a trusted innovator in the industry. New products include the Global X Infrastructure Development Ex-U.S. ETF (IPAV) , which seeks to provide exposure to companies outside the U.S. involved in the construction, development, and maintenance of infrastructure projects, and three Treasury ladder ETFs which collectively offer investors targeted exposure toward specific segments of the Treasury yield curve. Additionally, since its launch in September 2023, the Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) has gathered over $600 million in assets. i

Global X also exceeded $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) in the U.S. this yearii – a key milestone for the firm reflecting its rapid growth and success as a leading global ETF provider.



"We are constantly analyzing our fund lineup to ensure we are approaching the most relevant and successful themes – it's fueled our success this year and will continue to guide us into 2025," adds O'Connor. "In an industry crowded with quality products, Global X is steadfast in our pledge to remain laser-focused on delivering innovative products, services, and insights that investors have come to expect from us.

For more information on Global X ETFs click here . View the full 2024 ETF Express Awards report here .

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than 15 years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $50 billion in assets under managementiii. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide

Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with approximately $119bn in assets under management.v

