Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Top Trends, Forecast To 2029

Single-use filtration systems are preferred for purifying contaminants present in the liquid components during the filtration process. In contrast to the extensive setup that were previously used, these systems form a well-established that offers a cost-effective and flexible process design for clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical production facilities.

Initially, tangential flow filtration encountered difficulties. The most significant was recirculating the concentrate in the sample through cassette using the pump. During manufacturing, this could cause damage to the shear-sensitive biologic products. Companies have designed single-pass TFF systems and flow paths that enable the concentration of bioproducts without recirculation in response to the challenges.



Single-use solutions increase product throughput, reduce or eliminate non-revenue generating cleaning, reduce or eliminate cross-contamination, and allow for the development of lower-cost facilities. Furthermore, single-pass tangential flow filtration improved product quality and is simple to implement with existing equipment, and hence this is proving to be a major driver for the market .

Market Overview Growing Applications of Filtration Technologies in Biopharmaceutical Sector



The biopharmaceutical industry is a fast-growing subset of the pharmaceutical industry. Opportunities in biopharmaceuticals have grown over the last decade due to these drugs' incredible efficacy and safety. The bioprocessing market is expanding due to rising demand and the approval of new biologics. Biomanufacturing growth can be attributed to advanced processing technologies, increased R&D expenditure, and global production facilities.

Biopharmaceutical firms concentrate on developing targeted therapies and other medicines for rare diseases. Over the last decade, biopharmaceutical researchers have used innovations and technologies to understand many rare diseases better and develop ground-breaking treatments. R&D spending for innovations and medicines has increased, aided by governments and public companies.

The extraction of biologic activities from cell media and other downstream separation processes is dependent on the filtration technologies used. Market growth is expected to be driven by the introduction of high capacity and high-efficiency filters and their adaptation. As a result, factors such as rapid growth in R&D investments in the biopharmaceutical industry, advancements in tangential flow filtration systems, and single-use technologies are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

With travel restrictions and a ban on local movement, people were stranded in their homes, unable to visit laboratories or offices for months, causing companies to lose massive revenue in the first three quarters of 2020. The halting of raw materials for research and development had an enormous impact on research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. Industrial biotechnology, agricultural development, and biotech R&D have all been halted or withdrawn, causing financial strain.

With the new investment, research and development activities in the gene therapy, gene editing, and genome sequencing sectors are expected to pick up. Even though investments have begun to flow during the second wave, COVID-19 cases were on the rise in most countries, and the situation has deteriorated. This led to countries being locked down once more.

The second and third waves of COVID-19 hit almost all the countries where governments handled the COVID-19 situation well. Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, international travel restrictions have gradually lifted, and the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research and development sectors are rising again.

Regional Insights

The United States is the largest biopharmaceutical market, accounting for roughly one-third of the global market. It is also the world leader in biopharmaceutical research and development. A partnership is one of the most commonly used strategies for business expansion, and it is gaining traction in the industry. Filtration is one of the next steps in producing biopharmaceuticals and drugs.

Tangential flow filtration products are critical consumers in the R&D bases of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and prominent research and academic institutes. Because of this, the country has the largest market for tangential flow filtration products.

The Japanese market for tangential flow filtration systems is primarily driven by the country's growing biologics industry and biologics companies' interest in expanding into developed Asian markets. The rapid growth of the bioprocessing industry, the adoption of new technologies, and increased investments in biologics products are driving the Chinese tangential flow filtration market.

The government intends to develop India into a world-class

USD 100 billion

biomanufacturing hub by 2024 as part of the Make in India initiative. Many public and private companies and government agencies operate at the state and national levels to manage laboratory equipment demand and supply. The National Institute of Biologics, based in Noida, collects the utility supplies of government and semi-government-run laboratories. Biological assays, physiochemical analysis, sterility testing, disposal, washing, and sterilization are essential facets of the job.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are two of the most developed markets in the Middle East and Africa, with robust healthcare infrastructure and the region's highest per capita drug expenditure. As a result, this factor provides a significant opportunity to expand various manufacturing and research activities for drug development. This increases the need for multiple types of filtration techniques and devices in biopharmaceutical labs. The primary healthcare and life science projects are currently under construction and will be ready for use shortly. These projects are expected to heighten the demand for high-quality pharmaceuticals and biotechnological products.

Key Highlights



The global tangential flow filtration market is projected to reach

USD 3,015.46 million

by 2026, from

USD 1,144.09 million

in 2020, and is anticipated to register a

CAGR of 10.2%

during the forecast time frame .

According to the type, the membrane filters acquired ~40% of the international market in 2021. It is predicted to grow at a

CAGR of 10%

during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, nanofiltration. The ultrafiltration section had pegged a significant share of ~70% in 2021. It is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 10.4%

till 2030 Based on geography, America grabbed ~38% of the market share. It is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 9.2% by 2030.

Competitive Players

Danner CorporationGeneral Electric CompanyMerck KGaANovasep Holding SASParker Hanifin CorporationRepligen CorporationSolaris Biotechnology SRL Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2018 : Merck KGaA introduced the Pellicon Capsule

with Ultracel Membrane, a first-of-its-kind single-use tangential flow filtration device that advances flexible manufacturing. October 2018 : Merck KGaA has completed the acquisition of Intermolecular Inc.

Segmentation

By TypeSingle-Use Tangential Flow Filtration SystemsReusable Tangential Flow Filtration SystemsFiltration AccessoriesMembrane FiltersBy TechnologyUltrafiltrationMicrofiltrationReverse osmosisNanofiltration