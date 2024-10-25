SIMA Imza Named Best Biometric Digital Signature Of Year By Global Economics
Date
10/25/2024 5:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
"AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, has been awarded an international honor
by "The Global Economics" magazine of Great Britain,
Azernews reports citing the company.
The "SIMA Imza" mobile application, belonging to "AzInTelecom"
LLC, was selected as the best biometric digital signature
application of the year in a vote conducted by the magazine. The
award will be presented to the official representative of
"AzInTelecom" LLC at a ceremony to be held in the United Arab
Emirates in January 2025.
It should be noted that "The Global Economics" is a financial
publication and business magazine based in Great Britain. The
magazine conducts detailed research on the global business and
financial sectors. Since 2019, it has identified companies with
outstanding performance in the business sector and has rewarded
them within the framework of the "Global Economics" program.
For your information, the "SIMA Signature" mobile application
was created in 2022. In 2024, the legal entity solution for the
"SIMA Signature" application, which expanded the number of partners
to 60, was launched. Integration with numerous government portals,
banking and financial institutions, and private organizations has
been completed. This year, the number of downloads of the "SIMA
Signature" application exceeded 2.5 million. Remote access to over
140 electronic services through "SIMA Signature" is provided via
the "Digital Login" single-entry system.
