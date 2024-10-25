₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother, Anmol

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, October 25, announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, are calling on anyone who has information about the gangster's location to step forward. Anmol Bishnoi is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. His name gained attention recently in connection with ongoing investigations in Mumbai, particularly related to activities involving a party.

The development comes day after Mumbai Crime Branch said the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

The crime branch said before shooting Baba Siddique, the shooters spoke with Anmol Bishnoi through Snapchat. The shooters, mastermind Praveen Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi were directly in touch with each other and used to delete the messages after receiving them on Snapchat. Also Read | Zeeshan Siddique takes 'old friends' dig at Congress as MVA declares candidate on Vandre East seat: 'Not in nature...'

Anmol is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

This announcement is part of the NIA's continued efforts to capture individuals linked to organised crime and associated activities and Anmol Bishnoi is considered a significant figure.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East in Mumbai. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours after the shooting.

The Crime Branch has since arrested 10 suspects in the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier.

The shooters who were arrested for allegedly firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra West in April 2024 had done so after directions from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol.

(With agency inputs)