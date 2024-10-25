N. Korea's Engagement In Russia's War Against Ukraine Undermines Global Security - EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU is deeply alarmed over the reports of the involvement of North Korean in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, believing this undermines European and global security.

That's according to a statement released by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Ukrinform reports.

"The European Union is deeply alarmed by reports that the DPRK is sending troops to participate in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. This would constitute a serious breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the UN Charter. It would be a unilateral hostile act by the DPRK with serious consequences for European and global peace and security. This development also illustrates once again how Russia is spreading instability and escalation in the region and across the globe," the document said.

The European Union strongly condemns the deepening military cooperation and arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia, which flagrantly violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions. The EU urges the DPRK to stop providing support to Russia's illegal war efforts.

"Russia's deepening military cooperation with the DPRK sends a clear message: despite its stated readiness to negotiate, Russia is not sincerely interested in a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. On the contrary, Russia is escalating and desperately seeking any help for its war, including from actors that are severely disrupting global peace and security," reads the statement by the high representative.

It is noted that this is also evidence of disturbing changes in Russia's position on the denuclearization of the DPRK. As expressed by Foreign Minister Lavrov, Russia relinquishes its key obligations from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) including to prevent nuclear proliferation and violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions adopted with Russia's support. By doing so, Russia compromises its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council and as a UN member state.

The high representative of the EU emphasized that under the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapon state in accordance with the NPT.

"The DPRK's ongoing support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine illustrates how closely linked European security is to that of the Indo-Pacific. The European Union will coordinate with international partners on the matter, including on responses," the EU statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's defense intelligence (HUR ), the first military units from North Korea, trained at Russia's eastern training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone. On October 23, they were spotted in Russia's Kursk region.