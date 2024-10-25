Slovenia Hands Ukraine Semis For Demining Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service received two semis for humanitarian demining, acquired with funds provided by the Slovenian within the framework of the United24 initiative.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

It is noted that the were purchased from a domestic under the "Made in Ukraine" initiative. They will facilitate the delivery of demining equipment to areas where active mine clearance operations are being run.

According to the head of the Department for Humanitarian Demining at the Ministry of Economy, Dmytro Panshyn, the vehicles were purchased in response to a request from the State Emergency Service.

"Next season, with the help of our partners, we at the State Emergency Service hope to have up to 90 demining mahines. This is almost the largest fleet of such vehicles in Europe," said Andriy Danyk, head of the agency.

The Ministry of Economy recalled that on July 3, the agreement on the allocation by the Slovenian government of EUR 1.5 million for humanitarian aid in the field of demining entered into force.

"Allocating EUR 1.5 million for humanitarian demining is a very correct step by the Slovenian government. The embassy team and I are working to increase the contribution of our country," said the Ambassador of this country, Mateja Prevolsek.

As reported earlier, since May 2023, more than UAH 177 million has been transferred to the United24 account for the needs of humanitarian demining. With these funds, a heavy demining vehicle was purchased for the State Emergency Service, the production of another vehicle for the SES was partially financed, as well as the purchase of protective equipment, metal detectors, and operation kits for sappers from the State Special Transport Service.

Photo: SES, Facebook