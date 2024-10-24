BRICS Unveils Symbolic Banknote Featuring Afghanistan's Flag, Signaling A New Global Economic Shift

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

At the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, a symbolic banknote was unveiled, highlighting the collective ambition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to reshape global economic structures and reduce reliance on the US dollar. The banknote, while not yet a functional currency, symbolically features the flags of the BRICS nations, along with Afghanistan's flag, representing the“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” This gesture underscores Afghanistan's geopolitical relevance, despite the absence of official representation at the summit.

The inclusion of Afghanistan's flag, particularly that of the previous Republic of Afghanistan, sparked attention as the de facto Taliban government had not been invited to the event. The symbolic banknote serves as a reminder of Afghanistan's significance, even as the Taliban regime remains diplomatically isolated. This move further emphasizes the international community's continued engagement with Afghanistan's future, even in symbolic forms.

In addition to unveiling the banknote, BRICS member countries issued a joint statement calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. The statement expressed deep concern over Afghanistan's security situation and the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls, urging the regime to lift its bans on female education and demonstrate respect for human rights.

The BRICS leaders emphasized that the Taliban must protect the basic rights of all Afghan citizens, particularly women, girls, and ethnic minorities. They also called on the Taliban to take“visible and concrete” steps to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorist activities, stressing the importance of maintaining an independent, unified, and terrorism-free Afghanistan.

The joint statement also praised regional efforts to facilitate peace and stressed the importance of involving neighboring countries in the stabilization of Afghanistan. These regional dialogues are seen as crucial for securing long-term stability and security in the region.

The three-day summit, attended by leaders from China, India, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia, along with the UN Secretary-General, took place without Taliban representation. Although the Taliban had requested to participate in the summit, their request was denied by BRICS members, reflecting the international community's ongoing hesitance to formally recognize the regime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the summit via videolink, reiterated that while the BRICS nations are not rejecting the US dollar outright, they are preparing for a future where access to the dollar may be restricted due to political tensions and sanctions. He emphasized that while the dollar remains an essential tool in global finance, its use as a political weapon undermines trust in the currency. This reflects BRICS' intention to explore alternative currencies and promote a“fairer economic system.”

The unveiling of the symbolic banknote coincided with BRICS leaders endorsing the use of local currencies for cross-border trade, formalized in the Kazan Declaration. The initiative aims to reduce dependency on the US dollar and enhance the use of national currencies in global financial transactions, with India playing a leading role in pushing for this shift. India has already initiated trade settlements in rupees with countries like Russia and the UAE, setting a precedent for other BRICS nations.

While the unveiling of the symbolic banknote has reignited discussions around a potential BRICS currency, officials remain cautious, acknowledging the substantial challenges involved. For now, the focus remains on fostering local currency trade and establishing infrastructure to support this shift, such as the proposed BRICS Clear system for cross-border settlements.

Afghanistan's inclusion on the symbolic banknote, coupled with the strong joint statement from BRICS, reinforces the country's importance on the global stage, even as it faces internal and external challenges. The absence of Taliban representation at the summit highlights the international community's ongoing concerns about Afghanistan's political and human rights landscape. As BRICS continues to explore avenues for financial independence and stability, the inclusion of Afghanistan in such symbolic gestures signals its potential, but uncertain, role in future regional and global economic partnerships.

The unveiling of the symbolic banknote at the Kazan summit reflects BRICS' ambition to transform the global financial order and reduce reliance on Western-dominated structures. The inclusion of Afghanistan's flag, alongside the calls for human rights reforms, underscores the international focus on Afghanistan's future and the continued effort to hold the Taliban accountable for their actions, particularly regarding the rights of women and minorities.

