Wimi Announced The Cluster-Based Sharding Blockchain Strategy Used For Iot Collaborative Computing

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI ) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") provider, today announced that cluster-based sharding blockchain strategy can be used for collaborative computing in the Internet of Things. The cluster-based sharding blockchain strategy is a distributed system designed to improve scalability and processing by partitioning the blockchain into multiple smaller "slices" or "shards". This strategy is particularly suited to large-scale networks like IoT, which can involve a large number of devices and transactions. Sharding can be used to decentralize a blockchain network's data, transaction processing power, or consensus process into multiple independent sub-networks or shards. Each shard handles its own portion of transaction history and current transactions, rather than all of the data for the entire network. Through sharding, the blockchain network is able to process more transactions at the same time, which significantly increases system throughput and reduces transaction confirmation time, solving the bottleneck in traditional blockchain networks.

WiMi also combines dynamic clustering and deep reinforcement learning methods in its cluster-based sharding strategy. Dynamic clustering can be used to intelligently organize and manage these shards. It can automatically and in real-time classify or reclassify devices to form multiple sub-chains or shards based on network status, device resources, functional characteristics, geographic location and other factors, and dynamically assign nodes to different shards to ensure effective utilization of resources and load balancing of tasks, and to improve the processing capacity and response speed of the whole system.

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) also plays a key role in collaborative computing for IoT by helping the system automatically learn how to optimally perform clustering and resource allocation. DRL models, by continuously experimenting and learning from the results, can discover and implement optimal policies, such as deciding when to re-shard, how to allocate newly added nodes, and how to transfer resources or tasks across different shards, and continuously optimize the sharding policy, resource allocation, and communication efficiency across shards to maximize the overall performance and energy efficiency of the system.

Combining dynamic clustering with deep reinforcement learning for intelligent management and dynamic optimization of resource allocation can improve the adaptability, resource utilization, security and scalability of blockchain systems for IoT: DRL algorithm can dynamically adjust the clustering strategy and partitioning structure according to the changes in network status, device loads, and data traffic to cope with the dynamics and uncertainty of the network. Learning the optimal clustering rules and resource scheduling strategies, can reduce data transmission delay and improve computational efficiency while reducing energy consumption. Sharding blockchain can decentralize the attack surface, and each shard independently verifies transactions, which combined with dynamic clustering can further improve the system's attack resistance. In addition, with the increase of IoT devices, dynamic clustering can easily scale the number of shards, and DRL ensures that it is efficient and orderly.

The cluster-based sharding blockchain strategy combined with dynamic clustering and DRL aims to build a highly scalable, efficient, and flexible blockchain infrastructure for IoT and other large-scale data processing scenarios, which provides an intelligent, efficient, and adaptable solution for large-scale data processing and resource management in the IoT environment. This approach not only improves the processing capacity of the system, but also enhances the security and stability of the system, which is one of the key directions for the future development of IoT and blockchain integration.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI ) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

