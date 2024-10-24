Incomplete Statehood For J&K Unacceptable To Congress: Tariq Karra

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra was unequivocal in demanding the full restoration of statehood, warning against any partial or conditional measures.“We demand complete statehood, not an incomplete version where key departments such as Home or Finance remain under the Centre's control,” he said.

The JK Congress Chief elaborated that restoring statehood in its“complete” form means reinstating the region's authority without any amendments or central control.“We are for complete statehood, not for any arrangement that leaves vital departments under the Government of India's direct control. That would be unacceptable to the Congress party and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Karra said when asked about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's ongoing Delhi visit.

He further expressed his disappointment over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In a candid statement, Karra emphasized that the Government of India has failed to deliver on the promises made to the people of the region, despite assurances given at the highest levels, including by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in Parliament.

Karra remarked that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had hoped for elections under the banner of statehood. However, the political process has unfolded without the promised restoration, leading to a growing sense of betrayal.“Everyone wanted to contest the elections in the framework of statehood,” Karra said,“but that didn't happen. Later, we were expecting that the new government would take the oath under statehood. But again, that didn't happen.”

Highlighting the sense of urgency among the people, he added,“The demand for statehood goes beyond political lines. It's a sentiment shared by all in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India has no moral, legal, or constitutional right to withhold it anymore.”

Karra while speaking about the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said:“I am not sure about the outcome. It has been reported that a resolution passed by the J&K Cabinet was submitted to the Centre, but we do not know the complete contours of the resolution.”

When asked if Congress, an alliance partner of the National Conference, had been consulted on the resolution, Karra responded,“Perhaps they thought it appropriate to proceed in this way. Since we don't have representation in the Cabinet, we were not fully informed about the resolution.”

The Congress President of Jammu and Kashmir also commented on the controversy surrounding the allocation of the Deputy Speaker's post in the newly formed Assembly. Initially, reports suggested that the post might go to the Congress, but it was ultimately given to the BJP, which is now the largest opposition party in the Assembly.

Karra clarified that offering the Deputy Speaker's post to the main opposition party is a standard parliamentary practice.“It is a well-established tradition, though not mandated by the Constitution. It reflects good parliamentary practice. However, BJP hasn't followed this tradition consistently, not even in Parliament, which raises concerns about their commitment to democratic norms,” he said.

Addressing the absence of Congress ministers in the newly formed government, Karra said,“It's not that we were denied participation. If we were ready to join, they would offer us positions. However, we have taken a principled stand-we will maintain this position until statehood is fully restored.”

Karra further admitted the complex political situation in the region, especially with recent unrest. When asked whether the volatile situation could derail the statehood restoration process, he admitted uncertainty.“We are keeping our fingers crossed. There are elements that do not want peace to prevail here. It's troubling that these disturbances started just after the popular government assumed office,” he said-(KNO)

