Pearson Unveils Language Solutions At HRSE Dubai To Bridge Workplace Communication Gaps

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Miscommunication due to language barriers costs companies $64 million annually, highlighting the urgent need for better English proficiency in the workplace. Many organizations struggle to provide industry-specific English programs. Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, addresses this with its Language Solutions for Work. At the HR Summit & in Dubai on October 22nd and 23rd, 2024, Pearson will demonstrate how its solutions help businesses recruit, retain, and develop talent by bridging language gaps. As a Learning Sponsor, Pearson will underscore the importance of continuous learning and upskilling to ensure employee success in today's dynamic business environment.

Ali Elsabban, Head of Corporate, MENAT at Pearson and presenter at the HR Summit & Expo highlighted, "English proficiency is no longer just an asset-it's essential in today's global business landscape. Despite this, only 33% have access to language training through their employer. This disconnect poses a challenge, especially in professional settings where 85% of employees say English is critical to their job. Pearson provides targeted business English programs, focusing on industry-specific vocabulary and cultural context, which can bridge this gap, enabling learners to thrive. At the HR Summit & Expo, we'll explore how equipping teams with these skills can drive both individual career growth and overall organizational success."

During the event, Pearson will showcase its key offerings, including Versant and Mondly by Pearson. Versant, a leading language assessment tool, and Mondly, an app for practical language learning, are designed to improve workplace communication and operational effectiveness. These innovations help businesses enhance talent acquisition, retention, and employee performance. According to Pearson's Global Research Scale of English report, 88% of employees view English proficiency as essential for their future work, driving companies to adopt corporate language solutions to boost employee productivity.

For further information on Pearson's Language Solutions for Work, visit stand B74 at HRSE Dubai or visit .

