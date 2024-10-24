Who's Winning At The Pump? Market Force Study Reveals The Best In Fuel And C-Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: you're on a long road trip, the light flickers on, and hunger hits. You pull over, hoping to find not just but a satisfying experience-maybe a quick bite or a clean bathroom. Sometimes, your stop is a breeze, but other times? Not so much. So, who can you count on for a seamless refueling experience?

Market Force Petro Convenience Study ranks top brands in the US for fuel and c-store purchases on the go! See results at

Access the Petro-Convenience panel study results at . Top fuel and c-store brands are ranked to provide industry insights.

Continue Reading

Market Force Information's latest study answers that question as we wrap up festivities from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Las Vegas. After surveying nearly 4,000 consumers, Market Force has uncovered which fuel and convenience brands deliver the best in customer satisfaction, loyalty, and trust.

Consumer Insights:



Grocery Giants Take a Chunk of the Fuel Market: While traditional petro-convenience brands still lead, grocery and big-box retailers like Costco have grabbed a solid 35% share of the fuel market. Costco is the clear leader in this category, holding nearly double the market share of the next closest competitor. Despite long lines, consumers see value in Costco's fuel offerings-an important factor in today's inflationary environment.

Petro Leaders: Shell and Circle K reign supreme among traditional petro brands, each boasting more than double the visit share of their nearest competitor, Speedway. Their partnership has led to modernized fueling stations with expanded product availability, new technology, and enhanced loyalty offers. Consumers appreciate these upgrades and keep coming back. Satisfaction vs. Market Share: Winning market share doesn't always equate to customer satisfaction. When it comes to fuel, Kwik Trip takes the crown for overall consumer loyalty and satisfaction, while in the grocery category, H-E-B shines. Consumers choose to buy gas at grocery brands based on loyalty programs and product availability but prioritize price when selecting a fuel-first brand.

Top Performers in Customer Loyalty and Trust:



CLI and Trust Leader: Sinclair emerged as the standout winner for both the Consumer Loyalty Index (CLI) and brand trust. CLI is calculated based on overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Sinclair's dedication to customer service and trustworthy operations made it a clear favorite among consumers. Wallet Share: Kwik Trip dominated wallet share, capturing 86% of future c-store visits and 80% of future fuel stops. Kwik Trip's seamless mix of convenience, customer satisfaction, and value keeps customers coming back again and again.

Areas for Improvement:

Some brands still have room to grow.

Casey's General Store ,

Phillips 66 , and

Marathon

were cited most frequently for customer problems, each with more than a 10% incidence rate. Not great news as 42% of c-store visitors report that their issues went unresolved and 30% stated they wouldn't return after a negative experience.

Industry Insights:

The study highlights how grocery giants are encroaching on traditional petro-convenience brands, offering stiff competition. Yet, trusted petro brands like Shell and Circle K continue to innovate, offering modern, tech-savvy fueling stations that keep loyal customers in their corner. As the market shifts, brands that focus on price, convenience, and problem resolution will likely secure their position for years to come.

For more information on this study, including a deep dive into customer preferences visit:





For brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results, schedule a briefing at:



Join our growing consumer panel at:



About Market Force Information

Market Force helps global brands improve customer experience and operations with integrated services like mystery shopping, site audits, age verification audits, social media management, call center services, customer surveys, and advanced analytics. Industries served include automotive, petro-convenience, retail, restaurant, hospitality, telecom, banking and more.

Learn more at:



SOURCE Market Force Information

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED