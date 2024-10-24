Kuwait Football Team Down To 135 In FIFA Ranking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Team moved down a spot in the monthly ranking to reach 135 worldwide, announced on Thursday.

According to the monthly ranking, the Kuwaiti team dropped down 5.2 points to score 1106.42 points in October opposed to the previous month where it had scored 1111.62 points.

Meanwhile, Argentina remains on top of the ranking table with 1883.5 points, France in second with 1859.85 points and Spain in third with 1844.33 points. (end)

