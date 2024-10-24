Africa’s greatest airline intends on launching additional trips from Russia

(MENAFN) Ethiopian has announced ambitious plans to increase its flight operations from Russia, focusing on expanding beyond Moscow to include more regional airports. This announcement was made during the Tatarstan-Ethiopia roundtable held as part of the BRICS Summit on Tuesday, where Michale Endale, the airline’s area manager, outlined the company’s strategy for the near future.



Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates flights from Moscow four times a week, but Endale expressed a strong desire to boost this frequency. He emphasized the airline's critical role in cargo transportation, declaring, “We are the main carrier and Africa’s largest transport hub. We are always happy to assist with any logistical challenges.”



Oleg Korobchenko, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade for the Republic of Tatarstan, mentioned that Ethiopian Airlines is considering Kazan Airport as a potential second hub in Russia. He noted that the airport has recently expanded its apron in preparation for the BRICS Summit and has plans to construct a new terminal, making it a promising candidate for the airline’s regional expansion.



Ethiopian Airlines is recognized as Africa’s largest airline, boasting the highest revenue and profit according to the International Air Transport Association. Since the resumption of air traffic with Russia in August 2022, the airline has experienced a significant increase in Russian travelers. Elena Konstantinova, the senior sales and advertising manager for Ethiopian Airlines, revealed that over 13,000 Russian tourists traveled to Africa through the airline from August 2022 to May 2023, with approximately 1,000 of those passengers flying directly to Ethiopia.



With these developments, Ethiopian Airlines is positioning itself to strengthen its presence in the Russian market while enhancing connectivity between Africa and the broader region. This expansion not only reflects the growing demand for travel but also underscores the airline’s commitment to facilitating trade and tourism between Russia and Africa.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815672