New Vinci Housewares Micro Café Single-Serve Brewer Takes Single Cup Coffee Brewing To The Next Level

LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kitchen Electrics leader Vinci Housewares is delighted to debut a better way to brew a single-serve cup of coffee.With its innovative and thoughtful design, the Vinci Micro Café Single-Serve Brewer is the next-generation of single-serve coffee brewing, creating an extraordinary coffee experience that is rich in flavor and deeply satisfying with a sleek, space-efficient frame that fits seamlessly into any kitchen space. Measuring only 9.25 inches tall and with a base circumference of 4.5 inches wide, the Micro Café Single-Serve Brewer is a welcome alternative to the traditionally big and bulky single-serve brewers consumers are accustomed to. Furthermore, consumers will appreciate the Vinci Micro Café Brewer's built-in clean function that leaves the unit dry and hygienic after each use since a common concern with single-serve brewers is mold growth in the internal plumbing. Vinci tackles this issue by eliminating long water lines within the unit and instead containing internal brewing to a very short pickup tube.Harnessing the power of Vinci's patented Circle Flow Technology, the Micro Café Brewer applies continuous water circulation while brewing, which results in a perfectly brewed cup of coffee every time and the very best extraction from the coffee grounds, capturing every ounce of flavor. The Micro Café Brewer also hits optimal brewing temperatures faster which delivers your cup of joy quicker than ever before.The Vinci Micro Café Brewer is compatible with K-Cup filters and pre-filled K-Cups and includes a reusable filter cup for added convenience, money savings, and sustainability. It features three brew strengths plus an optional Bold feature for a stronger morning cup, and brew sizes range from 4oz to 12oz. There is also the added option of boil water mode, which prepares 20 oz for tea, hot cocoa or instant noodles.The Vinci Micro Café Brewer is available at and on Amazon ; MSRP $129.99. All Vinci Housewares products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, a 30-day no-questions-asked return, and a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty.About Vinci HousewaresVinci Housewares was founded by a team of engineers committed to developing quality kitchen products that improve your overall beverage experience. The company is dedicated to developing home kitchen appliances that deliver on its core promise of superior functionality, ease of use, and durability. Vinci's seasoned product development team holds over 100 patents, bringing a breadth of experience to the product development and design process.

