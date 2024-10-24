Discover The Newest Place To Play At Topgolf Akron Opening Nov. 8

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Half-price gameplay offer invites Players to 'come play around'

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern entertainment leader Topgolf

announced today it will open Topgolf Akron on Nov. 8 in the former BigShots Golf Firestone

located at 600 Swartz Road, Akron, Ohio. This is the fourth Topgolf location in the state.

Topgolf Basics

Topgolf Akron opens on Friday, Nov. 8, in Akron, Ohio

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The venue will employ roughly 100 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc. Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings. Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing , is designed to make golf less hard for beginners (or those whose game just isn't that great).

New Games & Play



Topgolf Akron features 44 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant surface targets on the field while playing one of Topgolf's six game options or virtual courses, which feature some of the most iconic golf courses in the world.

Topgolf's newest game, Block Party, is designed for everyone and helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!)

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction. Music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience.

New Offers



Topgolf is serious about play, and to celebrate its arrival to Akron, all Players will receive half-price gameplay from Friday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 21. The offer is available for both reservations and walk-in Players (events excluded).

Topgolf Akron will honor BigShots Golf Firestone gift cards. The deals don't end there, though: Topgolf offers half-price gameplay every Tuesday year-round!

New Food & Drink



Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. Exhibit A: A full-service restaurant helmed by executive chefs serving up Player favorites like injectable donut holes, boneless chicken wings and cheesy macaroni bites. Private event rooms are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

New Tech



The venue will be equipped with Topgolf's state-of-the-art Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics. New HDTVs, ball dispensers and game panels are installed throughout the venue.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Erin Chamberlin : "We are excited to welcome the Akron community to Topgolf. Consider this an open invitation to come out, have fun and play around. There is no golf experience needed to have a great time!"

For more info on Topgolf Akron, visit the venue's location page . Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website .

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf

is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf

