(MENAFN) Ukraine has formally dismissed allegations that it has been supplying drones to Tuareg in Mali, following reports from French suggesting that Ukrainian support has been instrumental in the rebels' operations against the pro-Russian in Bamako. The claims arose after a significant defeat suffered by Malian and Wagner forces in July, prompting speculation about external assistance to the Tuaregs.



Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's HUR military intelligence agency, had previously acknowledged that his agency provided the Tuareg forces with "necessary information," which facilitated successful military operations against government troops. The coalition of predominantly Tuareg militant forces, known as the Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA), has reportedly received training in drone warfare from Ukrainian intelligence.



According to a recent article in Le Monde, the Tuaregs have employed light quadcopter drones to carry out explosive attacks on Malian government forces and members of the Russian Wagner Group in at least three ambushes since July. However, the report did not clarify the extent of Ukraine's alleged drone supplies to these rebels.



In response to the unfolding situation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement on Monday, categorically rejecting the accusations made by international media regarding Ukraine’s involvement in supplying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the rebels in Mali. The ministry further denied claims that Ukraine had facilitated the entry of weapons and military equipment into the Sahel region, asserting the country's non-involvement in these activities.

