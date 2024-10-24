Disctopia Announces 'Film N' Dem' Film Festival In Charlotte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Film 'N Dem Festival 2024

Disctopia's n' Dem Film Festival on Nov. 1 showcases indie short films, awarding $5,000 in prizes at Crown Station, Charlotte.

- Patrick Hill - CEO & Founder of DisctopiaCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Disctopia , a leading for independent creators, is thrilled to announce the Film n' Dem Film Festival , a one-day celebration of independent cinema, in collaboration with Soho House CWH: Charlotte. The festival will take place on November 1st, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the iconic Crown Station in Charlotte, offering a unique opportunity for filmmakers and film enthusiasts to connect, celebrate, and explore the art of short filmmaking.The festival will showcase 10 carefully curated short films and documentaries, providing attendees with a diverse range of narratives, genres, and creative perspectives. The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, giving the audience a chance to engage directly with the filmmakers and gain insights into their storytelling processes.Awards and PrizesIn recognition of outstanding talent, Film n' Dem will feature three prestigious awards:Best Short Film: $3,000 cash prizeMost Innovative Film: $1,000 cash prizeAudience Choice: $1,000 cash prizeWinners will be announced at the festival's closing ceremony, celebrating creativity and cinematic excellence. Additionally, all selected films will have the opportunity to be featured on Disctopia's platform, with optional royalties, offering filmmakers a chance to monetize their work and reach a broader audience.“We're excited to bring this unique festival to Charlotte,” said Patrick Hill, CEO of Disctopia.“Film n' Dem is more than just a screening event; it's a grass roots community experience designed to showcase and support the creativity of independent filmmakers, providing them a platform to share their stories with audiences who are passionate about cinema.”Ticket InformationTickets for Film n' Dem are now available for purchase. General admission includes access to all screenings, Q&A sessions, and voting for the Audience Choice Award. Film lovers, creatives, and those looking for a culturally rich experience are encouraged to join and celebrate the best of indie film.Event Details:Date: November 1st, 2024Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PMLocation: Crown Station, Charlotte, NCTicket Link:Disctopia invites the press and media partners to attend the festival and share in this celebration of creativity and cinematic storytelling. Accredited members of the media are eligible for complimentary tickets upon request.For more information about the festival, submission details, or to purchase tickets, visit or .About DisctopiaDisctopia is a Charlotte-based streaming platform and podcast hosting service dedicated to empowering independent creators by providing them with tools, resources, and opportunities to monetize their content and reach global audiences. With a focus on indie filmmakers, musicians, and podcasters, Disctopia's mission is to revolutionize the creative economy.

