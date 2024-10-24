3Rd JK UT South Kashmir Volleyball Championship Begins

Director General Department of Youth Services and Sports and Secretary J&K Spots Council were also present on the occasion.

The event, organised by the Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council,aimed to promote sports and physical fitness among the youth in the region.

Speaking after the inauguration, Satish Sharma reiterated Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment towards identifying and nurturing young sports talents, particularly from rural areas.

While Praising the local athletes for their dedication and hard work, the minister encouraged them by paying Rs 20,000/- to a local international volleyball player Muqaddas Muskan and Rs 10,000/- to the ground man Mohd Shafi.

