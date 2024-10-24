3Rd JK UT South Kashmir Volleyball Championship Begins
Date
10/24/2024 12:06:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag – Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Youth Services & Sports, Transport, IT, Science & technology and ARI & Trainings, Satish Sharma, in presence of MLA Bijbehara, Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, inaugurated the 3rd JK UT South Kashmir Volleyball championship at Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara, on Wednesday.
Director General Department of Youth Services and Sports and Secretary J&K Spots Council were also present on the occasion.
ADVERTISEMENT
The event, organised by the Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council,aimed to promote sports and physical fitness among the youth in the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking after the inauguration, Satish Sharma reiterated Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment towards identifying and nurturing young sports talents, particularly from rural areas.
While Praising the local athletes for their dedication and hard work, the minister encouraged them by paying Rs 20,000/- to a local international volleyball player Muqaddas Muskan and Rs 10,000/- to the ground man Mohd Shafi.
Read Also
India Hit Hard As 2026 Commonwealth Games Drops Hockey, Wrestling, Badminton, Cricket, Table Tennis
Spring Buds Educational Institute Holds Annual Cross Country Run
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24102024000215011059ID1108813982
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.