To Empower Youth For A Knowledge-Based Economy MBRF, UNDP, And GSSCPD Launch Knowledge Journey In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 23 October 2024 - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Kuwaiti General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (GSSCPD), have launched the first in the 'Knowledge Journey in Kuwait.' This transformative initiative is designed to empower Kuwaiti youth with skills essential for building a knowledge-based and contributing to Kuwait's national development. The workshop marks the beginning of a series of events leading up to the Knowledge Week, scheduled for next year.

As nations shift towards knowledge-driven societies, Kuwait's Third National Development Plan and Kuwait Vision 2035, align with this global trend by focusing on innovation, youth empowerment, and fostering a dynamic private sector. The Knowledge Journey has emerged as a transformative initiative, designed to create meaningful conversations between youth and policymakers, building on insights from the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), a flagship initiative of UNDP's Knowledge Project.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF , said, 'Today marks a critical milestone in Kuwait's efforts to empower its youth and develop a knowledge-based economy. We are proud to have been part of the workshop's launch through our partnership with the UNDP and GSSCPD, a step towards supporting youth with the tools necessary to drive innovation and national development. Together, we hope to develop policies and programs that will shape a better future for coming generations.'

Emma Morley, UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait, said, 'UNDP is dedicated to supporting Kuwait's transition to a diversified economy by equipping its youth with the skills and knowledge needed to foster innovation and strengthen the private sector. As young people lead the way with fresh, innovative ideas, this initiative enables Kuwaitis to take an active role in shaping the country's sustainable future and driving long-term economic growth.”

On behalf of GSSCPD, Eman Al-Sharrah stated: 'This initiative offers a valuable opportunity for Kuwaiti youth to develop their skills and engage with experts and decisionmakers. GSSCPD is committed to supporting initiatives that align with Kuwait Vision 2035 by prioritizing investment in human resources and promoting youth roles in sustainable development. Believing that youth are the drivers of change, GSSCPD emphasizes that by equipping them with knowledge and expertise, we can build a strong, diversified economy.'

The workshop engaged participants in discussions with industry experts and UNDP representatives on the critical role of knowledge economies in driving future development, the significance of the GKI, and the need for continuous skills development to remain competitive in evolving markets. The day's agenda included a detailed presentation of the GKI, an exploration of knowledge markets and their influence on national economies, and a focus on future skills required to build a competitive knowledge economy.

The Knowledge Journey will continue with two additional sessions, leading up to the Knowledge Week, the first initiative of its kind, in early 2025.