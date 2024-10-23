11 Wounded In Kabul Market Explosion

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Oct 24 (NNN-ANA) – A blast in a bustling marketplace in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, has left at least 11 people injured, including women and children.

The explosion occurred around 14:00 local time yesterday, in a second-hand clothing market, near the Cinema Pamir area of Kabul.

“So far, we have received 11 wounded people at the hospital. Among them are a three-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy, a sixteen-year-old boy, two women and six men, one of whom is in critical condition,” said Stefano Gennaro Smirnov, Deputy Country Director of the Emergency Hospital, in Afghanistan.

No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-ANA

