4 Students Wounded In Houthi Drone Attack On School In Yemen: Official
Date
10/23/2024 7:15:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Aden (Yemen), Oct 24 (IANS) The Houthi group has launched a drone attack on a school in Yemen's southwestern Taiz city, injuring four students, a local government official told the media.
The official said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity that "the drone attack targeted al-Hinayah School in the western outskirts of Taiz city, leaving four students critically injured".
Meanwhile, the state-run Saba news agency reported that government forces successfully thwarted two Houthi infiltration attempts into the government-controlled areas in Taiz.
The Houthi group has not issued any statement regarding these incidents, Xinhua news agency reported.
Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since late 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.
In 2015, the Houthi group entered Taiz province and surrounded its namesake capital, Taiz. Although the city remains under the control of the Yemeni government, it is still being besieged by Houthi forces.
