In Exchange For Manpower N. Korea Receives From Russia Nuclear Tech Ukraine's Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea is sending Russia missiles and for war against Ukraine in exchange for for tactical nuclear weapons.

This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Industry, Kyrylo Budanov, who spoke in an interview with The Economist , Ukrinform reports.

As the publication notes, the North Korean does not provide Moscow with its servicemen or weapons as a charity contribution. Therefore, the expansion of cooperation between the two countries should be considered as a result of the agreement on mutual assistance signed by the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June 2024.

By engaging in Russia's war, N.n troops seek to gain experience - watchdog

Budanov describes the classified provisions of the deal as a favor for a favor: Russia helps North Korea circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear potential, while the DPRK provides missiles and manpower.

In particular, according to Budanov, Russia is transferring some technology to the DPRK for the creation of low-power tactical nuclear weapons and underwater missile launch systems.

As reported by the Yonhap agency with reference to South Korean intelligence, about 3,000 North Korean soldiers have already been deployed in Russia to join the Kremlin's war effort against Ukraine, and nearly 10,000 will have been dispatched by December.

Pressure on North“not strong enough” - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Budanov stated that about 11,000 troops from North Korea are already undergoing training in Russia to participate in the war, set to be ready by November 1.

British Defense Secretary John Healey said it is highly likely that hundreds of combat troops are being coached from North Korea to Russia, and that NATO must stand up to the aggressive alliance.

