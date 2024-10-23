OIC Decries Terror Attack On Turkish Aerospace Firm
JEDDAH, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha denounced "the heinous terrorist attack" on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara which left several casualties on Wednesday.
The Secretary-General offered condolences to the families and the government and people of Turkiye, wishing the wounded a quick recovery, according to a press release from the OIC Secretariat.
He expressed the OIC's full solidarity with the Turkish Republic in its efforts to combat all forms and manifestations of terrorism.
Earlier today, Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said at least five people were killed, including the two attackers, and 14 others injured, including three in critical condition. (end)
