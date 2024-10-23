Etranservices, In Partnership With Versa Networks, Implements Advanced SD-WAN Solution For Large Government Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) eTRANSERVICES implements advanced Versa SD-WAN for a large agency, enhancing performance, security, and cloud integration

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eTRANSERVICES , a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and solutions, in partnership with Versa Networks under its ACE Partnership Program, is proud to announce the initiation of a comprehensive SD-WAN implementation project with a large government agency (undisclosed for confidentiality purposes). The collaboration aims to modernize and optimize the agency's wide area network (WAN) infrastructure to meet evolving business and security demands.This is an active project that focuses on leveraging Versa's advanced SD-WAN technology to enhance the agency's cloud and SaaS environments. With the increasing adoption of Microsoft Office 365 and other cloud-based services, this implementation is pivotal in providing higher bandwidth support, improved traffic management, and enhanced network security across multiple off-site data centers and cloud environments.Key Highlights of the Partnership:- Modernized Network Infrastructure: Versa's SD-WAN technology will streamline and automate the agency's wide area network, ensuring efficient and secure data flow between cloud, on-premises, and co-location sites.- Expert Technical Support: eTRANSERVICES will provide continuous technical expertise throughout the implementation, offering design services, data migration, and ongoing support to ensure seamless integration into the agency's existing infrastructure.- Innovation in Automation: As part of the project, the development of automated network management strategies will be a core focus, enabling faster issue resolution, configuration management, and operational efficiency.The project is expected to be completed by May 2027, with phased deployments and continuous post-implementation support provided throughout the duration. This partnership demonstrates a continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance operational capabilities for federal entities.“eTRANSERVICES provides these services to other large government agencies as well, and we look forward to expanding our expertise in architecting, designing, implementing, and sustaining SD-WAN solutions to protect similar government organizations,” said eTRANSERVICES President & CEO, Chris Beckford.About eTRANSERVICES : eTRANSERVICES is an SBA-Certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm that provides enterprise transformational services and solutions in the areas of systems engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud services, and business services, to local, state, and federal agencies and commercial clients.About Versa Networks Solutions : Versa Networks provides a comprehensive suite of software-defined networking solutions that transform enterprise and service provider WANs and branch networks. With a focus on simplifying network and security operations, Versa's solutions enable businesses to leverage the power of the cloud securely and efficiently.

