King Congratulates Indonesian President On Taking Office

For print only...Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday, congratulated Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on taking office, wishing him success, and the people of Indonesia continued progress and prosperity.During the call, reaffirmed Jordan's keenness to bolster ties with Indonesia, expand cooperation, and maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of the two peoples.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.