Third Annual Scaleup:AI Conference Comes Back To NYC And Global Stage

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announced the highly anticipated return of the ScaleUp:AI Conference, taking place on November 12th in New York, NY and globally online. This marks the third annual installment of Insight's premier event dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), bringing together some of the brightest minds in the field for inspiring discussions, groundbreaking insights, and networking opportunities.

Following the resounding success of the previous conferences, ScaleUp:AI 2024 is poised to be the largest yet. In 2023, the conference drew over 2,500 people and Insight anticipates an even larger attendance eager to explore the ever-evolving landscape of AI and its impact on various sectors, with a special focus on AI agents, the future of application development, and AI value creation - including the economic impact it will have on the technology industry. The conference brings together startup and ScaleUp AI founders and builders, enterprise executives focused on innovating with AI, and other investors, academics, and luminaries.

A Gathering of Titans

ScaleUp:AI 2024 boasts a prestigious lineup of speakers, featuring leading figures from LandingAI, Meta, Google, Databricks, Perplexity and more.

Confirmed speakers so far include:



Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, NASDAQ

Allie K. Miller, CEO, Open Machine & Fortune 500 AI Advisor

Andrew Ng, Founder and Executive Chairman, LandingAI

Chloe Bakalar, Chief Ethicist, Generative AI, Meta

Cris Ross, CIO, Mayo Clinic

Gen. James Rainey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Futures Command Jonathan Frankle, Chief AI Scientist, Databricks

These industry veterans will share their invaluable expertise on a range of critical topics, including:



Unlocking the true value of AI for businesses

Responsible scaling and ethical design principles in AI

Disrupting automation and reimagining productivity

Fostering collaboration and transforming the future of work with AI An investor's perspective on adapting to AI's rapid developments

Supported by Industry Leaders and Builders

This year's conference is proudly presented by Insight Partners and supported by industry leaders Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, Nasdaq, SAP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Together with a comprehensive network of leading AI companies within the Insight Partners portfolio, they cultivate a collaborative ecosystem for attendees.

Participating Partners to date:



About the ScaleUp Series

The ScaleUp Series, encompassing conferences on AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, and more, empowers leaders and doers across various sectors. Designed and driven by Insight Partners, a trusted ScaleUp partner in the software industry, this series aims to guide and inspire individuals ready to take their businesses to new heights.

Now in its third year, ScaleUp:AI is one of the first global conferences that brings together the top AI builders, enterprise executives, luminaries, and investors. Powered by Insight Partners and our extensive network of founders, investors, academics, experts, and enterprise leaders, ScaleUp:AI gathers 300 VIP in person attendees and thousands of virtual attendees every year in a leading industry event for thought-provoking discussions about AI innovation, adoption, best practices, and more.

For more information and registration details, please visit .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

