Supernal And Clay Lacy Aviation Partner To Prepare FBO Network For Advanced Air Mobility Operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC – Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG's) Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company – and Clay Lacy today announced a partnership at 2024 NBAA-BACE to prepare Clay Lacy's fixed-base operator (FBO) locations for electric vertical and take-off landing (eVTOL) operations. This marks Supernal's first official FBO partnership, which will benefit future operators of the company's eVTOL vehicles.

Joe Barber, CAM, Chief Commercial Officer, Clay Lacy Aviation; Jaeyong Song, Chief Strategy Officer, Supernal; Scott Cutshall, CAM, President, Real Estate and Sustainability, Clay Lacy Aviation; Diana Cooper, Chief Partnerships and Policy Officer, Supernal

Clay Lacy Aviation

As part of the five-year partnership, Supernal and Clay Lacy will develop end-to-end operational plans for integrating AAM into existing airport infrastructure, with a focus on developing standards and procedures for ground handling, MRO and battery management. Supernal will also support Clay Lacy's work to integrate sufficient power and charging infrastructure for electric aviation. Initially, the partnership will focus on two of Clay Lacy's FBO locations: SNA (Orange County) and VNY (Van Nuys), which aligns with Supernal's Southern California launch plans. In subsequent phases, the companies will apply their best practices and learnings to prepare Clay Lacy's broader FBO network for AAM.

"Supernal is pleased to join Clay Lacy's efforts to adapt existing airport infrastructure to support Advanced Air Mobility operations, which will begin later this decade," said Diana Cooper, chief partnerships and policy officer, Supernal. "Clay Lacy's state-of-the-art facilities, award-winning customer service and commitment to sustainability make them an ideal partner for Supernal. Availability of infrastructure will be critical to scaling the AAM industry, and this partnership is the latest step in ensuring the ecosystem is thoughtfully designed for future commercial eVTOL operators."

Supernal plans to deliver its first eVTOL vehicles to operators in 2028. The company's vehicle will cruise at 120 miles-per-hour with an initial range of 60 miles to meet the growing demand for efficient, multimodal transportation options in urban environments, such as Southern California.

"Clay Lacy Aviation has a 57-year history of firsts in the aviation industry, and we are committed to support the launch of sustainable, innovative solutions such as these from Supernal," said Scott Cutshall, president of real estate and sustainability, Clay Lacy. "Supernal and Clay Lacy share strong commitments to sustainable aviation, safe and efficient operations and a superior passenger experience that benefits the communities we serve."

Clay Lacy is the first FBO in the world accredited under the National Business Aviation Association's Sustainable Flight Development program. Representatives with Clay Lacy will be exhibiting at 2024 NBAA-BACE, booth #3801.

About Supernal

Supernal is an Advanced Air Mobility company that's developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging industry. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is harnessing world-class manufacturing, automation, supply chain and R&D expertise to make this new, efficient transportation option widely accessible in the coming decades. Simply put: Rather than being first to market, we're building the right product and right market, first.

for more information and follow us on

LinkedIn .

About Clay Lacy Aviation

Founded in 1968 by legendary aviator and industry pioneer Clay Lacy. Today, Clay Lacy Aviation is the world's most experienced operator of private jets. Prominent individuals and leading corporations trust Clay Lacy for aircraft management, charter, maintenance, avionics, interiors and FBO services. The company has aircraft operations and regional offices across the U.S., including full-service FBOs at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, Orange County's John Wayne Airport, and Waterbury-Oxford Airport. Clay Lacy also operates FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance centers in Los Angeles and Oxford, Connecticut. With the most knowledgeable team in the industry, Clay Lacy delivers superior safety, service and value to aircraft owners and jet travelers worldwide.

claylacy

