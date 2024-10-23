Joramco Expands Partnership with SmartLynx Airlines

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has extended its partnership with SmartLynx for the coming winter season across multiple lines of service that will consist of 28 checks.



As part of this partnership, Joramco will leverage its expertise and maintenance services to enhance its long-standing relationship with SmartLynx, expanding heavy check coverage to include A330, A320, and B737 aircraft. The agreement was signed at MRO Europe 2024, solidifying their collaboration for years to come.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are pleased to renew our collaboration with SmartLynx Airlines. This agreement demonstrates the strong trust our customers have in Joramco and advances our partnership to the next level. We look forward to further deepening our cooperation in the future.”



Edvinas Demenius, Chief Executive Officer of SmartLynx Airlines, states, "Reliability is key in the ACMI sector, and choosing the right partners is crucial for our success. Joramco has proven to be a dependable partner, and we have high expectations for our future collaboration."



