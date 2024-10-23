RAK Ceramics and Sobha Group Sign Framework Agreement for Exclusive Surface Solutions Partnership in Upcoming Projects.

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2024 – RAK Ceramics, the world’s leading lifestyle solutions provider in the ceramics industry, is pleased to announce the signing of a framework agreement with Sobha Constructions LLC, a leading multinational construction company which is an arm of Sobha Group. Under this agreement, RAK Ceramics will be the exclusive partner providing premium ceramics and porcelain tiles for Sobha’s upcoming projects.

RAK Ceramics, known for its excellence in crafting high-quality ceramic and porcelain products, will offer its expertise to deliver the perfect surface solutions tailored to meet the high standards of comfort and safety demanded by Sobha Constructions.

Sobha Constructions LLC, a subsidiary of the renowned Sobha Group, has built a reputation for delivering impeccable design intent, quality construction and sustainable living communities. Established in 2016, Sobha Constructions is committed to maintaining benchmark quality, a customer-centric approach, robust engineering and transparency in all business operations, making it a trusted brand in the industry.



Mr. Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, commented on the collaboration: "As a proud UAE homegrown brand, RAK Ceramics is delighted to partner with Sobha Constructions LLC on their current and upcoming projects. Our shared dedication to innovation, sustainability and superior quality makes this collaboration a natural fit, perfectly complementing Sobha's vision of modern luxury. We are thrilled to bring our premium surface solutions to life in some of the most ambitious developments, contributing to a legacy that will shape the future of our country.”

This partnership between RAK Ceramics and Sobha Constructions LLC represents a key milestone, uniting two industry leaders in their commitment to excellence. RAK Ceramics is poised to supply high-end tiles and surface solutions for Sobha Constructions' forthcoming projects, ensuring the highest standards in both quality and design.



Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, commented on the collaboration: “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with RAK Ceramics, a leader in the ceramics industry known for their commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Sobha Constructions LLC’s dedication to delivering unparalleled design excellence and sustainable living solutions. By integrating, we are not only enhancing the quality of our developments but also setting new benchmarks in luxury and craftsmanship. Together, we are poised to create remarkable spaces that will shape the future of real estate in the region.”



About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramic brands in the world, specializing in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets. With the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year, RAK Ceramics operates 23 state-of-the-art plants across the UAE, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the UAE, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs. The company is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and has an annual turnover of approximately USD 1 billion.





