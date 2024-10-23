Wego reveals top destinations preferred by travellers from Kuwait in 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 21 October 2024:



Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), revealed data on the most popular destinations favored by Kuwait travelers this year.

According to Wego's analysis, the top destinations that have captivated the interest of Kuwaiti travelers this year include Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, the Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

Wego observes that Kuwaiti travelers continue to favor these same countries throughout the year for homecoming and holiday trips. Wego’s experts further forecast that this lineup will likely remain unchanged for the remainder of 2024. This steady preference is driven by several factors, including strong family ties, affordable travel options, and a familiarity with the destinations.

Traveler dynamics

Wego data reveals that a substantial 75% of bookings were made by solo travelers. This trend could be driven by factors such as solo business trips, personal leisure travel, or flexible schedules that allow individuals to explore destinations on their own terms.

Meanwhile, couples and families accounted for 20% of the travel bookings, highlighting varied travel dynamics within the Kuwaiti population. The remaining percentage is made up of group travel bookings.

These varied travel dynamics reflect the diverse preferences within the Kuwaiti population, from independent adventurers to those seeking experiences with loved ones.

Cultural familiarity boosts popularity of some destinations

Further analysis by Wego indicates that cultural familiarity plays a pivotal role in destination choice. Destinations such as Georgia and Azerbaijan in Europe, along with Indonesia and Malaysia in Southeast Asia, feature prominently on the list of most-searched destinations this year.

These places are noted to offer visa-free entry or easy online visa applications for Kuwaiti citizens, enhancing their appeal as hassle-free travel options.





MENAFN23102024003685011158ID1108811569