Department Of Energy In Partnership With Oak Ridge National Laboratory Selects Opendatasoft For Open Energy Data Portal

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opendatasoft , the leading Data Portal solution provider, announced today that is partnering with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Electricity, to provide the technology for its new open energy data portal.

Envisioned as an experimental platform for the future energy sector data economy, the Open Energy Hub is a connection hub of over 70 datasets from over 50 sources such as federal, state, academia and private sector entities. Through a seamless user experience, it provides information and visualizations on details such as energy usage, supply, and availability. It includes the Outage Data Initiative Nationwide (ODIN) Dashboard, which provides a real-time map of power outages and their causes across the United States, as well as data on electric vehicle (EV) charger capacity from a range of providers.

Free to access, the portal is run by ORNL and is funded by the Office of Electricity at the DOE. Rather than hosting data directly, it provides a central catalog to let people find and access relevant data, helping to create a sector-wide data ecosystem to drive digitalization and decarbonization. To aid discoverability the portal applies consistent metadata across all data assets, while every dataset undergoes a rigorous data triage process to ensure privacy, security, and confidentiality.

“Our underlying goal is to create a data ecosystem, providing an example for utilities and other electric sector data creators and custodians, encouraging them to share their data by showing it can be achieved quickly and easily,” said Supriya Chinthavali, Critical Infrastructure Resilience Group leader at ORNL.“We want data consumers and providers to seamlessly work together, understanding each other's needs and eventually improving the quality of data.”

ORNL is partnering with Opendatasoft due to its powerful technology, extensive experience in the energy sector in Europe and Australia, and ability to be deployed and configured quickly and easily. Opendatasoft already works with a large number of companies within the energy sector, including UK Power Networks, Scottish & Southern Energy Networks, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (all UK), Endeavour Energy (Australia), EDF (France), Elia (Belgium), and EDP/E-REDES (Portugal).

Portal users include the general public, utilities, and the energy sector research community, including academia and other national labs. As these users have a wide range of different needs, the portal is able to deliver data in a variety of ways. Users can see map views and charts and they can also access data through APIs or download the dataset in common file formats.

“Data sharing is central to driving decarbonization and collaboration across the expanding energy ecosystem,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft.“While there are a wide range of data sources available, it can be difficult for users to discover and access the best data assets for their needs. Through its“catalog of catalogs” approach, the Department of Energy's Open Energy Hub aims to overcome this challenge, and we look forward to working with them as the portal grows rapidly, helping to underpin the energy transition.”

The portal first launched in May 2024 and is being continually updated with new datasets. ORNL also plans to increase the number of visualizations and invite other national laboratories to share their data. Showing the two-way nature of the portal, users can submit requests via the Open Energy Hub for new datasets if it is not currently available on the portal.

The Open Energy Hub can be accessed at

The Department of Energy's Energy Data Catalog and Portal is an exploration of a comprehensive digital platform designed to facilitate access to a wide range of energy-related data for researchers, policymakers, industry professionals, and the public. This initiative aligns with the DOE's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration in energy research and policy development. This effort and instantiation are brought to you by the DOE Office of Electricity.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy's Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy/science.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader of data democratization. It provides a SaaS Data Portal solution allowing seamless self-service access to all of an organization's data assets. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to scale personalized data experiences in record time and it is the essential data management solution to decrease costs and improve efficiency, increase and build new revenue streams, mitigate risks and manage crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, informing better decision-making at all levels and helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft serves 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data portals. Based on this experience, we've developed a unique expertise in data management, which we use to provide our customers with premium services to help them deliver use cases that meet their specific needs.

Public and private organizations from all sectors democratize data in their ecosystem by making it usable at scale through internal or external data portals powered by Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, Veolia and Saint Gobain, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur and Eindhoven. Find out more at

