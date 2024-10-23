UK, Germany Sign Landmark Defense Agreement Committing To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, the UK and Germany have signed a landmark defense agreement, the Trinity House Agreement, which strengthens bilateral defense cooperation across all sectors.

This agreement includes, among others, the development of new long-range weaponry and confirms joint commitments to enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities. This was reported on the UK government's website , according to Ukrinform.

"The signing of the Trinity House Agreement marks a fundamental shift in the UK's relations with Germany and for European security. This agreement between Europe's two biggest defense spenders will strengthen national security and economic growth in the face of growing Russian aggression and increasing threats," the UK Ministry of Defense stated.

The deal will see the UK and Germany work together systemically for years to come on a range of ground-breaking defense projects and across all domains (air, land, sea, space and cyber). This includes working jointly to rapidly develop“brand-new extended deep strike weapons that can travel further with more precision than current systems, including Storm Shadow.”

The agreement also includes the opening of a new large caliber gun manufacturing facility in the UK, continued cooperation in producing Boxer armored vehicles, and new partnerships in unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Moreover, it aims to increase joint efforts to enhance NATO's eastern flank and protect critical underwater infrastructure.

In a joint communique, the UK and German defense ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing military support for Ukraine.

"We are committed to working together for as long as it takes to support and enable Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. Our combined will is unequivocal, we will continue to ensure Ukraine has the military capabilities it requires. Our specialist teams and our Defence Industries will work ever more closely to ensure that Ukraine will prevail and achieve a fair and lasting peace," the communique reads.

In the short term, the UK and Germany will jointly provide Ukraine with "a new offensive capability, supporting fitting German donated Sea King Helicopters with modern missile systems."

In the long term, they“will work increasingly closely through the Capability Coalitions for Ukraine using the lessons learnt there to continuously develop our co-operation. The UK will increase its support to the German and Polish-led Armour Coalition, Germany will support the UK and Latvian led drone coalition.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, UK Defense Secretary John Healey stated in the House of Commons that the UK is determined to ensure the success of President Zelensky's Victory Plan and will work with Ukraine and its allies to achieve this.