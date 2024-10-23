Govt Orders Senior Officers To Ensure Presence At Jammu Civil Secretariat From Nov 11

According to Government Order No. 1822-JK (GAD) of 2024, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), this directive is intended to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of official duties within the Union Territory.

The move is aimed at ensuring the effective and efficient conduct of official business within the Union Territory.

As per the government order, all Administrative Secretaries and Union Territory-level Heads of Departments are required to be present in Jammu. However, they may attend the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar as needed, based on functional requirements.

The order emphasizes the need for senior officials to be present in Jammu to manage the administrative workload during the winter months.



Additionally, the Estates Department has been tasked with providing accommodation to officers and officials upon request by the concerned administrative departments.

The directive is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the government to maintain efficiency in governance across both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.



The administration has instructed departments to make necessary arrangements for their staff to ensure smooth functioning during this period.

It is expected that the presence of senior officers will enhance decision-making and ensure swift implementation of government initiatives.(

