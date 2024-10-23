Govt Orders Senior Officers To Ensure Presence At Jammu Civil Secretariat From Nov 11
Date
10/23/2024 8:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has mandated the presence of senior officers at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu starting from November 11, 2024.
According to Government Order No. 1822-JK (GAD) of 2024, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), this directive is intended to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of official duties within the Union Territory.
ADVERTISEMENT
The move is aimed at ensuring the effective and efficient conduct of official business within the Union Territory.
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the government order, all Administrative Secretaries and Union Territory-level Heads of Departments are required to be present in Jammu. However, they may attend the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar as needed, based on functional requirements.
The order emphasizes the need for senior officials to be present in Jammu to manage the administrative workload during the winter months.
Read Also
Allotment Of 12 Gas Cylinders Soon: Minister
Haris Handoo Made Spl Secretary In CM's Office
Additionally, the Estates Department has been tasked with providing accommodation to officers and officials upon request by the concerned administrative departments.
The directive is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the government to maintain efficiency in governance across both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
The administration has instructed departments to make necessary arrangements for their staff to ensure smooth functioning during this period.
It is expected that the presence of senior officers will enhance decision-making and ensure swift implementation of government initiatives.(
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23102024000215011059ID1108810948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.