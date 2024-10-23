عربي


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings


10/23/2024 8:02:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter net income of $2,586,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $2,767,000, or $0.61 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, Southern earned $7,751,000 or $1.70 per share, compared with $8,468,000 or $1.86 per share, for the same nine-month period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated,“For the first time, our bank has surpassed $1.5 billion in total assets, a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing growth and expansion across all markets. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality. Our focus on disciplined growth strategies has positioned us well, even amid challenges. As we navigate the shifting economic landscape, we are confident in our capacity to sustain momentum and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

As of September 30, 2024, total loans and deposits grew during the first nine months totaling $1.084 billion and $1.266 billion, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,363,000, or 1.14% of loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $20,000 for the first nine months of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of 7,000 for the first nine months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on September 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was 0.70% and 0.84% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.18% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 12.42% for the first nine months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.18%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as“expected,”“begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,022 $ 71,620
Federal funds sold 264 1,468
Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,771 169,740
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 60,129 61,600
Loans held-for-sale 871 169
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,363 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,071,234 1,024,720
Premises and equipment, net 23,406 23,114
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,970 22,472
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 120 147
Other assets 36,314 26,323
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,510,523 $ 1,414,795
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing $ 219,072 $ 226,178
Interest bearing 1,047,024 931,793
Total deposits 1,266,096 1,157,971
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,688 1,738
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,996 15,703
Other borrowings 82,900 106,900
Subordinated debentures 34,705 34,653
Total liabilities 1,403,385 1,316,965
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding – 4,563,995 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023 		11,406 11,330
Additional paid-in capital 13,225 13,126
Retained earnings 95,498 89,808
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,991 ) (16,434 )
Total shareholders' equity 107,138 97,830
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,510,523 $ 1,414,795


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited )
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 16,444 $ 14,563 $ 47,748 $ 39,579
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,313 786 3,630 2,360
Securities:
Taxable 1,465 1,567 4,512 4,655
Tax-exempt 309 315 904 961
Total interest income 19,531 17,231 56,794 47,555
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,567 5,777 21,655 14,516
Other 1,571 1,519 4,701 3,389
Total interest expense 9,138 7,296 26,356 17,905
Net interest income 10,393 9,935 30,438 29,650
Provision for credit losses 425 25 661 950
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,968 9,910 29,777 28,700
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 439 422 1,270 1,248
Trust fees 741 629 2,041 1,787
Net gains on loan sales 181 71 419 186
Earnings on life insurance assets 169 157 498 456
ATM and debit card fee income 465 452 1,356 1,339
Other 177 197 608 644
Total non-interest income 2,172 1,928 6,192 5,660
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,528 5,356 16,154 14,751
Occupancy, net 519 429 1,515 1,397
Equipment 400 404 1,233 1,063
Professional and outside services 530 443 1,575 1,473
Software maintenance 626 568 1,817 1,639
ATM expenses 229 195 629 602
Printing, postage, and supplies 124 97 413 318
Telecommunication expenses 75 88 240 268
Other 972 869 2,958 2,525
Total non-interest expense 9,003 8,449 26,534 24,036
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,137 3,389 9,435 10,324
Federal income tax provision 551 622 1,684 1,856
NET INCOME $ 2,586 $ 2,767 $ 7,751 $ 8,468
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 1.70 $ 1.86
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.57 0.61 1.70 1.86
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.15 0.14 0.45 0.42
CONTACT: CONTACT: John H. Castle, Chairman (517) 279-5500

