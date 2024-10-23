Priya Bapat Still Has Got Postcards From SRK, Karisma Kapoor-Starrer ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Priya Bapat, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, recently shared her special memory from her childhood when she met actress Karisma Kapoor.

Priya, who has three releases in the pipeline, recently visited the sets of the dancing reality show 'India's Best Dancer' and met Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking about her experience on the dance reality show, Priya said, "I was absolutely thrilled to be on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer'. Not only were we promoting a show that's close to our hearts, but I also got to meet someone I've admired since childhood, Karisma Kapoor. I've been a huge fan of hers, and I used to collect her posters and postcards, sticking them on my study cupboard. I even still have those postcards from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'”.

She further mentioned, "It felt surreal to share a platform with someone I've looked up to for so long. I couldn't resist a fan moment-I just had to take a selfie with her! She was incredibly kind, chatted with me, and even gave me a photo. It was a truly special experience”.

Meanwhile, Priya will be seen in 'Zindaginama', 'Visfot' and 'Raat Jawaan Hai'. In 'Raat Jawaan Hai,' she portrays Radhika, a young mother juggling the chaos of parenthood alongside her best friends, navigating the ups and downs of raising kids.

In 'Zindaginama,' she taps into emotional depth, bringing to life inspiring stories of hope, resilience, and strength and in 'Visfot' Priya showcases the vulnerabilities of a mom whose child has gone missing.

As Priya effortlessly switches between her diverse roles on screen, her encounter with Karisma Kapoor only adds to the list of unforgettable moments.