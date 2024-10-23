Veteran Journalist Rick Saleeby Calls For Stronger Legislative Protections Against AI Misuse In Journalism

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 23rd October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Veteran journalist and broadcaster Rick Saleeby , with over 20 years of experience in the industry, is advocating for stronger legislative protections against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism. As AI-generated content continues to infiltrate the landscape, Saleeby warns of its potential to further erode trust in the news, spread misinformation, and undermine journalistic integrity.

Recent studies highlight the urgency of the issue. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 70% of Americans say they are concerned about misinformation online, and an alarming 90% believe that misinformation causes confusion about basic facts of current events. Additionally, a study by the AI Now Institute revealed that 79% of Americans feel unprepared to distinguish between AI-generated content and legitimate news. Saleeby is pushing for legal measures to curb the increasing misuse of AI in journalism, particularly as AI becomes more capable of producing hyper-realistic deepfakes, synthetic news articles, and fabricated audio.

“AI has tremendous potential to enhance storytelling, but it also presents a clear danger when used irresponsibly,” says Saleeby.“The ability of AI to generate fake news stories, manipulate images, and even create entirely fabricated video clips is alarming. Without proper safeguards, AI has the power to destroy the public's trust in journalism.”

According to the cybersecurity firm Deeptrace, AI-generated deepfake videos doubled from 7,964 in 2019 to 15,000 in 2020 alone, and experts predict that number has continued to grow exponentially. Saleeby emphasizes that these technologies could be weaponized to distort public opinion, influence elections, and disseminate harmful misinformation at an unprecedented scale.

Saleeby, who has worked for major networks like CNN and FOX News, believes the current lack of oversight in AI content creation presents a serious ethical challenge.“Misinformation spreads six times faster than accurate news on social media, and AI has only accelerated this trend. If we don't act now, AI could be used to manufacture reality, and that's a threat not only to journalism but to democracy itself,” Saleeby warns.

To address the issue, Saleeby calls on lawmakers to introduce regulations that:



Mandate transparency : Require clear labeling of AI-generated content.

Hold creators accountable : Implement fines or penalties for using AI to produce and spread false information. Support journalistic oversight : Encourage the development of AI detection tools to aid journalists in identifying and debunking AI-generated content.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) revealed that fact-checkers need AI tools themselves to detect deepfake content, with 63% of surveyed journalists stating they were concerned about the spread of AI misinformation. Saleeby believes that incorporating AI responsibly, alongside rigorous human oversight, is the only way to preserve the role of ethical journalism in the digital age.

“AI should be a tool that helps journalists, not one that replaces or undermines them,” Saleeby asserts.“We need to ensure that we maintain the highest standards of integrity in reporting while embracing the technological advancements that can enhance our work. Legislation needs to reflect that.”