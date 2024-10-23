New Project On Reading Culture Presented In Baku
10/23/2024 6:09:19 AM
The project "Formation of reading culture in teenagers and young
people" has been presented at Sabunchu Youth House,
Azernews reports.
The initiative was jointly organized by the Culture Ministry,
Azerbaijan Writers' Union Literary Fund and Baku City Youth and
Sports Department.
At the event, Director General of the Literary Fund Varis
Yolchiyev drew attention to the publication of the book "How to
form reading culture" and the modern literature anthology "Chosen
for you" for their reading in the first phase of the project.
People's Writer Elmira Akhundova's "Zarifa and Heydar Aliyev"
about National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He spoke about the history of
the creation of "Everlasting Love".
Deputy head of the Baku City Youth and Sports Department Elnara
Aliyeva-Iskandarova said that she considers reading culture to be a
priority and talked about the current work being done.
The event continued in the form of questions and answers.
At the end, the participants were presented with the books "How
to form a reading culture" and "We have chosen for you".
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
