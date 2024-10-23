Dried Berries Market Trends And Business Opportunities, 2024-2030, By Product, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Berries Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dried berries market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Rising concerns and inclination of people towards healthy food are the key factors driving the growth.



The rise in preference for organic ingredients, such as strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries in personal care products appears to have set new standards in the cosmetic industry thereby fueling the demand for dried berries. For instance, The Face Shop uses blueberry extracts to manufacture a variety of skincare products focusing on anti-aging properties of the dried fruit.

A key trend that has imparted a robust momentum to dried berries market is the growing appeal of natural and non-toxic claims made by increasing production of baby food and frozen desserts by the manufacturers like Amul, Mother Dairy, PediaSure, Naturals, and Nestle in various developing countries. For instance, Nestle manufactures Cerelac, a baby food product available in multiple flavors. Gerber Organic Puree baby food, is another Nestle product made using blueberry as its main ingredient.

Inflating demand for dried berries, especially for raisins and blueberries from Europe, can be attributed to increasing use in baked food, confectionery, and cereal and health bars categories. Over the past few years, growing acceptance of organic food products, especially among aging population, coupled with changing lifestyle of consumers due to increasing awareness about health needs has led to a substantial growth of the market. Bakery and confectionery segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Cereals and snack bars segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer abundant growth prospects in near future thus, is expected to be the fastest growing region in dried berries market. Countries such as India and China use dried grapes or raisins and gooseberries for ceremonial purposes whereas South Korea and Japan are known to use such products aesthetically; hence the region is expected to represent nearly 20.20% of the global market share by 2025.

Dole; Lion Raisins Inc.; Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Graceland Fruit; Shoreline Fruit, LLC; Royal Nut Company; CAL-SAN Enterprises Ltd.; and Karen's Naturals are a few to name in this market. Diet snack is a rapidly growing segment of the food industry. Nowadays, consistent growth requires a complete understanding of the constantly evolving consumption trends.

Snack foods such as cookies, chocolates, savory snacks, and biscuits are popular among consumers of all age groups. Companies such as Haldiram's, PepsiCo, Lays, and Cadbury have a large market penetration compared to others in snack food industry. For instance Quaker uses oats along with dried berries, nuts, and dark chocolate to process diet bars for health conscious consumers. Apart from this, Haldiram's uses raisins to prepare Khatta-Meetha namkeen which is a popular savory snack in India.

Dried Berries Market Trends

The grapes segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 32% in 2023. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of online shopping, which is the primary reason for the segment's growth because it provides the various vendors with easy access to the market.

The bakery and confectionary segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 32.6% in 2023. The growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in bakery and confectionery products drives demand for dried berries, which are seen as wholesome and minimally processed.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held a significant market share in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacks. North America dried berries held the largest market share of 41.8% in 2023. The increasing trends in consumer behavior, shifting trends towards a vegan lifestyle, and increasing health consciousness among people have been the primary reasons for the market growth in the region. The leading players in the Dried Berries market include:

