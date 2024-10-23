Korea Tourism Organization\'S Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 And Roadshow Garner Overwhelming Response In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd October 2024: The Korea Fiesta 2024, organized by the Korea Organization (KTO) India, concluded its two-day spectacle at DLF Avenue Saket, setting new milestones for visitor engagements. The event left an unforgettable mark with its captivating performances, Korean beauty experiences, and delights.



Held from October 19 to 20, the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 attracted enthusiastic visitors eager to immerse themselves in the vibrant K-Wave. Anushka Sen, a distinguished ambassador of Korea Tourism, added her star power to the event, energizing the crowd and celebrating Korea's cultural heritage.



Korea Tourism Roadshow 2024: Advancing Business Alliances



On October 18, the Korea Tourism Roadshow 2024 took place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, where nearly 400 participants from the Indian travel industry engaged in a remarkable 1,000+ successful B2B meetings with 17 exhibitors comprising of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), leading attractions such as the K-Beauty brand Jenny House, the JUMP performance team, and airlines like Korean Air and Air India. This platform fostered long-term business partnerships between India and Korea.



The Roadshow concluded with a Gala Night attended by over 350 guests, including key figures from the Indian travel industry. Super 30 Founder Mr. Anand Kumar, Padma Shri Awardee and Korea Tourism Honorary Ambassador, graced the evening with his presence, further solidifying the strong business ties formed throughout the day. Joining him was Ms. Anushka Sen, renowned Actor and fellow Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism, whose presence added a youthful energy to the celebration. The event also featured a special segment to honor KTO\'s valued partners in the travel industry, including renowned Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and established travel agents, who were recognized with awards for their significant role in promoting travel for Indians to Korea.



Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director (India & SAARC Countries), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), shared his thoughts on the successful events: \"The overwhelming response we received for both the Korea Tourism Roadshow and Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 has been truly remarkable. With approximately 800 visitors at the Roadshow and over 70,000 at the Fiesta, this year has proven that the bond between India and Korea continues to grow stronger. We look forward to creating even more memorable experiences for our Indian audience and deepening business collaborations in the tourism sector.”



Korea Travel Fiesta 2024: A Journey into Korean Culture



The Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 was a sensory delight for visitors. It featured dynamic K-Style Entertainment performances, including the popular One Way Crew\'s K-Pop dance act and an exciting Comic Martial Arts show by JUMP, both of which came specially from Korea to showcase the best of Korean culture. The K-Beauty zone offered makeup sessions by top brands like Jenny House and Amore Pacific, while the K-Food Zone presented a rich array of Korea\'s culinary treasures.



The highly popular K-Stamp Rally Adventure took visitors through various experience zones, offering exciting K-merchandise as rewards. Adding to the excitement was the K-Lucky Draw, held at the Opening Ceremony on October 19. Lucky winners took home coveted prizes, including a Samsung S24 mobile, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and a round-trip flight ticket to Korea, courtesy of Thai Airways.



With each year, the Korea Festival plays an essential role in fostering tourism and business relations between India and South Korea. In 2023, South Korea welcomed a growing number of Indian travellers, drawn by the country\'s mix of modern attractions like Seoul's bustling nightlife and the serene landscapes of Jeju Island. South Korea's easy visa policies, direct flight connectivity, and its diverse entertainment, beauty, and food offerings have positioned it as a top choice for Indian travellers.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Manav Khanna

Email :...