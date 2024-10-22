Safadi And Blinken Agree To Postpone Latter's Jordan Visit, Rescheduling Planned

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 22 (Petra)-- of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to postpone Blinken's scheduled visit to the Kingdom, which was set for tomorrow. The top diplomats, who spoke via phone earlier today, also agreed to meet soon.During their conversation, Safadi and Blinken discussed the alarming escalation in the region. Safadi emphasized the need for immediate action to halt Israel's ongoing military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its illegal and escalatory measures against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.He underscored that no justification exists for Israel's continued aggression, calling for an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza, where Israel is intensifying its operations and blocking essential aid in clear violation of international law.Safadi, who is also deputy prime minister, warned that Israel's actions are pushing the region towards a broader conflict, threatening both regional and global security. The two ministers also discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for immediate and sufficient aid.Safadi reiterated the necessity of stopping Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.The Foreign Minister will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend an international ministerial conference for the support of Lebanon, hosted by France.